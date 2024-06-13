Rajiv Ranjan Singh Reviews Panchayati Raj Schemes, Emphasizes Grassroots Impact

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, chaired a detailed review meeting today to discuss the various activities, initiatives, and implementation strategies of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel.

Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, provided a comprehensive overview of the ministry's initiatives and efforts, highlighting key interventions and priority areas. Senior officials, including Additional Secretary Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Shri Vikas Anand, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor Smt. Tanuja Thakur Khalkho, Economic Advisor Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, and Chief Controller of Accounts Shri Akhilesh Jha, were also present.

The meeting focused on reviewing the current status of all schemes and discussing detailed future action plans. Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders to ensure transformative and noticeable impacts at the grassroots level across rural areas. He expressed confidence that with coordinated and concerted efforts, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will achieve its targeted objectives in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh provided specific instructions and suggestions for the timely implementation of all schemes, stressing the need for adherence to a definite timeframe. He highlighted the significance of leveraging the combined efforts of various stakeholders to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of services and implementation of initiatives.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, shared valuable insights, emphasizing the need for effective use of digital technology and app-based real-time monitoring. He advocated for transparency and efficiency in the responsibilities of Panchayati Raj Institutions, ensuring the proper implementation of schemes and delivery of services.

The meeting underscored the ministry's commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of its schemes and initiatives, aiming for significant improvements in rural governance and development through strengthened Panchayati Raj Institutions. The ministers' discussions and directives focused on achieving substantial progress in the mission to uplift rural communities and ensure sustainable development across the country.