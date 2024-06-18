NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Naxal Magadh zone revival case

In a major seizure linked with the Naxal Magadh Zone attempted revival case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized funds extorted from contractors and others in Bihar and Jharkhand which were used to finance the medical studies of a relative of some of the accused. The money, amounting to Rs 1,13,70,500, has been seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC) registered suo moto by the NIA on December 30, 2021.

NIA investigations have revealed that the amount had been directly transferred to the bank account of a medical college in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for the medical education of a relative of a senior naxal leader. "The transfer was done through the bank accounts of close relatives of the accused persons, under the garb of a loan amount," said the NIA.

The NIA stated that the niece of the FIR-named chargesheeted accused and Special Area Committee naxal member Pradyuman Sharma is the beneficiary of the extorted funds. "She is also the sister of arrested chargesheeted accused Tarun Kumar and cousin of arrested chargesheeted accused Abhinav alias Gaurav alias Bittu," the NIA added.

On January 20, 2023, NIA filed a chargesheet before its Special Court in Jharkhand's Ranchi against two accused persons under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UA (P) Act. In June last year, it filed its first supplementary chargesheet in the case against one more accused, followed by a second supplementary chargesheet against two others in December 2023. (ANI)

