Transforming Power Distribution: EESL Partners with APEPDCL for Energy Efficiency

In a landmark initiative, State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) announced a partnership with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) to revolutionize energy efficiency within the power distribution sector. This collaboration is set to introduce the 'Energy Efficient Appliance Programme,' aiming to bring comprehensive energy efficiency solutions to both residential and institutional consumers of APEPDCL.

The program will employ a diverse set of communication channels, including web portals, text messages, and WhatsApp, to educate consumers about energy-saving measures. EESL highlighted that this partnership aims to not only lower electricity bills for consumers on a large scale but also promote a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for India.

Vishal Kapoor, the Chief Executive Officer of EESL, emphasized the substantial benefits this agreement will deliver. "This partnership is poised to deliver remarkable advantages to consumers, notably reduced energy bills and access to cutting-edge technologies. It represents a crucial step towards our collective goal of enhancing energy efficiency and promoting sustainability in India," Kapoor stated.

