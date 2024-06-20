Govt Launches Review to Improve Management of Earthquake-Prone Buildings

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk has announced the commencement of a review aimed at better managing the risks associated with earthquake-prone buildings.

“The terms of reference published today highlight the Government’s dedication to balancing public safety with the costs incurred by building owners,” Mr. Penk stated.

“Our focus is on revitalizing our cities and regions to spur economic growth. Empty and abandoned buildings, often left derelict for extended periods, pose dangers and hinder development, draining the vitality from towns and cities.

“The current earthquake-prone building system mandates remediation within set timeframes to manage risk. However, the system is underperforming, with many buildings remaining unremediated.

“High remediation costs and excessive regulations prevent many building owners from meeting deadlines. The system’s lack of clarity traps some owners in untenable situations, unable to remediate or sell and move on.

“We have acted swiftly to initiate this review to provide certainty and strike a balance between protecting lives and managing real-world costs.”

The comprehensive review will report back in the first half of 2025, focusing on:

The cost of mitigating earthquake risk and enhancing building resilience

Proposals for managing earthquake risk affecting private property owners

Barriers and incentives to help building owners manage seismic risk more effectively

Changes that align with broader government goals, such as housing growth and economic rebuilding

“It’s essential that the review takes a fresh approach. An external, independent chair has been appointed to lead the process, ensuring a rigorous review that Kiwis can trust.”

The public is invited to provide feedback and share their views via the building.govt.nz site or by emailing Building@mbie.govt.nz.