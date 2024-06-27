Left Menu

RBI Governor Emphasizes Top Priority on Governance Amid Global Challenges

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the importance of assigning 'highest priority' to governance in the financial system. In the Financial Stability Report, he noted that India's economy shows strength but urged vigilance on emerging risks such as cyber hazards and global spillover effects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:18 IST
Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday emphasized the 'highest priority' for governance within the financial system.

In his introduction to the central bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report, Das highlighted that the Indian economy demonstrates strength and resilience, boasting robust macroeconomic fundamentals even amid global adversities.

According to RBI stress tests, banks and non-banks will maintain their buffers above the minimum regulatory capital levels even under severe stress conditions, Das reported. He urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against emerging threats such as cyber risks, climate change, and international spillovers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

