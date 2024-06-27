PRASA Achieves Significant Milestones in Restoring Passenger Rail Services

Hishaam Emeran, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), has announced substantial progress in restoring passenger train services, with 31 out of 40 rail corridors now operational. Speaking at the Africa Rail 2024 Conference in Sandton, Emeran highlighted PRASA's efforts to recover from extensive theft and vandalism that severely impacted the country's rail network during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Emeran stated, "The resuscitation of the 31 corridors translates into the steady return of rail passengers. We are not where we need to be yet, but we are seeing significant progress." He noted that passenger numbers have increased from 15 million to 40 million over the past year, nearly a 200% rise, underscoring the positive trajectory in restoring rail services.

PRASA has invested over R12 billion in capital projects, contributing to the creation of approximately 4,500 jobs. "Over the last 24 months, PRASA has achieved major milestones, injecting more than R30 billion into projects, rolling stock manufacturing, and other critical areas within the rail sector," Emeran emphasized, highlighting the economic impact of PRASA's investments.

The agency's turnaround strategy, focusing on corridor rebuilding, modernization, and safety enhancements, has yielded tangible results. "The modernization efforts are revitalizing commuter routes, boosting job creation, and supporting local manufacturing," Emeran stated. He highlighted the construction of the 'people's train' in Gauteng's East Rand, manufactured by Gibela with significant local content.

"With Gibela producing 600 trains for PRASA, we are positioning South Africa as a hub for train manufacturing in Africa," Emeran declared, aligning with the African Union's vision for regional leadership in this sector. He emphasized collaboration with Transnet and Gibela to drive economic recovery through rail infrastructure development.

Emeran concluded by affirming PRASA's commitment to advancing South Africa's rail sector, promoting economic growth, and enhancing transportation infrastructure across the continent.