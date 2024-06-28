Delhi T1 Airport roof collapse: Injured man shifted to AIIMS, Trauma Centre; stable

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals in the national capital and met with those who were injured after a portion of the roof collapsed at the Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday. "I have also met the injured who are admitted at AIIMS. It is the commitment of the Government that whenever such a crisis has occurred, we have worked hard diligently and restored normalcy...What happened in T1 is unfortunate but this will be investigated," the minister said.

The Civil Aviation Minister also issued statement on canopy collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 today. "...I have personally inspected the site. Our immediate priority was the safe evacuation of all passengers from the terminal...I will see a thorough examination the terminal's structure is conducted by experts to ensure safety...We are committed to providing compensation to the family of the deceased and to those injured. PM Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has assured us of full support..." Naidu said.

Doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre said that a 28-year-old man who was injured in the monring incident and admitted to the facility for treatment was currently in a "stable condition." "We got the information at 10:30 am that we got one patient from Delhi Airport. He is a 28-year-old and his vitals are stable. And he is responding and talking. He has got a small cut over the head region. We are further investigating him. He is under observation," Dr Shivanand Gamanagatti, Acting Chief, of AIIMS trauma centre told ANI.

"Currently, he is stable. Not in a critical condition," Dr Gamanagatti said. He also said that the Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu also inquired about the situation of the patient during his visit to the Hospital.

On being asked about the possibility of other patients coming here for treatment, he said, "Right now we do not have any such information. However ...we were informed we might receive three to four more patients more". Union Aviation Minister Naidu also visited Safdarjung Hospital and met the people who were injured in the incident.

Naidu also visited the Delhi Airport site of the canopy collapse earlier today and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the person who lost his life. He further also announced Rs 3 lakh each to those injured in the incident. "...we are taking this incident seriously...," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, all flight operations from Terminal 1 have been suspended till further notice, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. "Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1. As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," read a statement from the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)