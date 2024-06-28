SARA President Advocates for Rail Investment to Boost Economy and Employment

President of the Southern African Railways Association (SARA), Hishaam Emeran, has emphasized the critical role rail infrastructure can play in growing the economy and creating jobs across the African continent. Speaking at the Africa Rail 2024 Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Emeran highlighted the need for ambitious programs to expand both passenger and freight rail systems.

“We must harness rail’s potential on the continent and in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by embarking on ambitious programmes that will expand the role of both passenger and freight rail. These systems have the potential to contribute to our continent’s socio-economic prosperity,” Emeran stated on Thursday.

As the Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Emeran stressed that investment in modern rail infrastructure could drastically improve the efficiency of moving goods and people. He pointed out that fixing and upgrading rail systems is essential given the heavy burden on Africa’s roads.

“There is excellent work being done in the logistics space, driven in South Africa by the Presidency. Our transport networks must receive this level of priority because the economic and social costs of a failing rail system, and that of the congested roads we see across the continent, far outweigh the costs of improving and modernising our railway network," Emeran said. "Also, given the high levels of unemployment across much of the continent, affordable, safe, and reliable public transport, with rail as the backbone, is critical.”

In 2023, the South African government established the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC), chaired by the Presidency, which brings together relevant government departments to address logistics challenges through a coordinated response. The committee has made steady progress, including the approval of the Freight Logistics Roadmap by the Cabinet, which enables urgent reforms in the freight logistics sector.

A key reform is the development of a Network Statement, outlining the process for rail operators to access the network. A draft statement has been released for public comment. The Freight Logistics Roadmap specifies actions needed to restore the efficiency and competitiveness of key industry supply chains, as well as ports and rail infrastructure more generally.

Emeran's call for enhanced rail investment underscores the potential of rail systems to alleviate road congestion, reduce transport costs, and provide a reliable alternative for both freight and passenger transport. By prioritizing rail infrastructure, Africa can significantly advance its socio-economic development and address pressing issues such as unemployment and inefficient logistics.