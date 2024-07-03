Farmers Detained During Highway Protest for Irrigation Water Release

Seventeen farmers were detained by police on Wednesday during a protest on a highway demanding the release of water into canals for irrigation. The protest, organized by the Sugar Mill Sayunkt Kisan Samanvay Samiti, began Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aashish Bhargav stated that the farmers were detained at the Ganesh temple on the Kota-Lalsot mega highway but were later released in the afternoon. This development comes as a high-level meeting has been scheduled for July 8 to address the farmers' concerns about canal water.

Brijmohan Bairwa, Additional Divisional Commissioner, explained that the release of water into canals will depend on available water resources by July 8. Issues regarding dams and inter-state water management between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will also be discussed. Farmers, led by Giriraj Gautam, have vowed to continue their protest if their demands are not met.

