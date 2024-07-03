Around 100 army aspirants suffer from food poisoning in MP's Indore; 30 hospitalised

At least 100 students preparing for Indian Army jobs and staying in hostels of a coaching academy suffered from food poisoning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district and 30 aspirants among them were admitted to the hospital, an official said on Wednesday. All the students were of the same coaching academy and were staying in its five different hostels in the city. The sick aspirants were undergoing treatment at Government MY hospital in the city.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said, "We received information about students falling ill in five hostels of a coaching academy located in Chitawad, Bhawarkua locality in the city on Wednesday morning. Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and found that about 100 students had symptoms of food poisoning. After that a team of doctors reached the spot and treated 70 students in the hostels itself while 30 children were sent to MY Hospital." These students were falling ill for the last two days but no information was given to the administration by the academy. The team of the Food Department, which reached the spot, has taken samples of food and water and sent it for examination, the officer said.

He added that all the students were preparing for the Indian army in the academy. The director of the academy had kept these students in its five different hostels. Around 400 students were staying in these hostels. Besides, in another case of suspected food poisoning at Indore's Shri Yugpurush Dham Baudhik Vikas Kendra, five children died while 47 children are under treatment at Government Chacha Nehru Hospital in the city and seven of them have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)