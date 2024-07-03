Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corp announces discounts on hotel rates during monsoon

Amidst the monsoon season, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Wednesday announced discounts on its hotel rates from July 25 to September 13, 2024.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:47 IST
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali (Photo credit/ X@rsbalihp) . Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the monsoon season, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Wednesday announced discounts on its hotel rates from July 25 to September 13, 2024. The announcement was made by issuing a notice to managers and incharges of all HPTDC Hotel units.

The reason behind the discounts is the low occupancy of hotels during the monsoon season. The issued notice reads, "Keeping in view the low occupancy during upcoming months in HPTDC it has been decided to offer monsoon discount in HPTDC Hotel Units w.e.f 15th July 2024 to 13th September 2024."

The discount applied on the following hotels are - 20 per cent on Tourist Inn (Rewalsar), Hotel Sarvari (Kullu), Yatri Niwas (Chamunda), Chintpuri Heights (Chintpurni), Hotel The Neugal (Palampur), Jawalaji Hotel (Jawalamukhi), Hotel Chanshal (Rohru) and Hotel Shrikhand (Sarahan). Meanwhile, the 30 per cent discount is applied on the hotels such as Hotel Giriganga (Kharapathar), Hotel Kunal (Dharamshala), Hotel Devdhar (Khajjair), Tourist Inn (Rajgarh), Hotel Kunzam (Manali), Hotel Peterhoff (Shimla), Hotel Club House (Mcleodganj), The Castle (Naggar), Hotel Bhagsu (Mcleodganj), Ros Comman (Kasauli), Hotel T-Bud (Palampur), Hotel Pinewood (Barog ), The HHH (Shimla), Hotel Uhl (Jogindernagar), Hotel Renuka (Renukaji), Camping Site (Pong Dam) and Yamuna(Paonta Sahib).

The 40 per cent discount is applied on the hotels of Hotel Dhauladhar (Dharamshala) and Hotel Hatu (Narkanda). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

