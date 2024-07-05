Supreme Court to Review Marriage Equality Judgment for Queer Couples on July 10

The Supreme Court will revisit a crucial matter concerning marriage equality rights for queer couples on July 10. A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will examine the review petition challenging the court's previous judgement, which declined marriage equality.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BV Nagarathna have joined the bench, replacing retired Justices SK Kaul and S Ravindra Bhat. The petition, filed by advocates Karuna Nundy and Ruchira Goel, seeks to overturn the October 17, 2023, majority judgement denying legal recognition to same-sex and queer marriages under multiple existing laws.

The petitioners argue that the prior judgement contained errors and led to a significant miscarriage of justice, highlighting the urgent need for legal acknowledgment and protection for queer relationships and their families. The review will evaluate whether the absence of regulatory frameworks amounts to discrimination against queer couples under Indian law.