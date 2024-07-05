Assam's Flood Crisis: CM Sarma Mobilizes Community-Driven Solutions

Amid a dire flood situation in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh on Friday to assess the damage. Traversing the flood-affected areas on foot, he interacted with residents and took their feedback on immediate needs.

Sarma's visit wasn't limited to just observation; he actively engaged with experts and local communities to seek a community-driven approach for mitigating the inundation problems. Sharing his on-ground experience via social media platform X, Sarma said, 'Today met the people in the flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh and took their feedback. In Dibrugarh Town, we will be engaging experts and the local residents to find a community-driven solution to the problem of inundation.'

Addressing media, the Chief Minister revealed that while water levels have started to recede in some areas, persistent flooding continues in the embankment bridge zones. Dibrugarh has been without power for six days to prevent electrocution risks. Additionally, Sarma had also visited Majuli, a river island, to check in on the well-being of its residents and interact with the youth.

The second wave of floods in Assam has had devastating effects, causing 52 fatalities and impacting about 21.13 lakh people in 29 districts. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 3.86 lakh people are sheltering in 515 relief camps, and 11.20 lakh animals have also been affected.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported that 31 wild animals have perished, with 23 hog deer drowning in floodwaters. The flood has subjugated 3,208 villages, prompting many in the Morigaon district to evacuate their homes, with thousands now seeking refuge on embankments and roads.