Udhampur Forest Division's Green Plan: Aiming to Plant 1.1 Lakh Saplings

In a significant effort to restore greenery, the Udhampur Forest Division has announced a plan to plant 1.1 lakh saplings. These diverse species have been nurtured across six nurseries, including the Central Nursery of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department and the Udhampur Range Mand, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Officials emphasize the importance of this initiative due to the recent forest fires that have devastated several areas in Udhampur. The Forest Department has targeted these fire-affected zones for the plantation drive, aiming to bring back the lost verdure. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Navneet Singh highlighted the collective capacity of Udhampur's six nurseries, stating they can produce 5 lakh saplings, with over 3 lakh currently available.

Singh explained that 1.1 lakh saplings would be planted in Udhampur's forests, with an additional 20,000 used for drives in partnership with schools, colleges, the Army, CRPF, and police. He acknowledged the challenging dry spell and forest fires but expressed hope that recent rainfall would aid the plantation efforts. Singh reaffirmed the department's commitment to countering forest fire damage and optimistically projected that this drive would surpass previous endeavors.

