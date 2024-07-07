India's AI Ambition Amid Global Challenges: Insights from Bhavish Aggarwal

India commands only a two per cent stake in the global computing industry, a figure Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of AI startup Krutrim and CEO of Ola, believes can be markedly increased through the strategic adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The entrepreneur emphasized that AI is set to revolutionize not just computing but various industries worldwide.

In an interview with ANI, Aggarwal criticized comments from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who had questioned India's ability to compete in producing large-language models (LLM). Aggarwal described these remarks as 'genuinely wrong' and reflective of a broader 'white man burden' mentality prevalent in the tech ecosystem of California. He stressed that Indian companies must rise to this challenge and demonstrate their capabilities.

Krutrim, recently achieving unicorn status, is building a comprehensive AI stack, including cloud technology, data centers, and AI chips. Aggarwal noted the strategic importance of developing local fab capacity, despite outsourcing some elements to companies like Tata. With a long-term vision spanning 10-20 years, Krutrim aims to significantly enhance India's computing prowess.

