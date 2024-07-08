Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders Crackdown on Hit-and-Run Incidents

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed alarm over rising hit-and-run cases, directing strict police action and stricter laws. The Mumbai Police has formed teams to arrest missing suspect Mihir Shah following a deadly incident in Worli. The administration pledges support to victims and harsher penalties for offenders.

Updated: 08-07-2024 15:22 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grave concern over the increasing number of hit-and-run incidents in the State on Monday, instructing the police to take stringent measures against such cases. He vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences.

"I have directed the State Police department to treat these cases with the utmost gravity and ensure justice is served. We are also implementing stricter legislation and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Shinde announced on his social media platform X.

Shinde condemned the misuse of power by influential individuals to evade justice, deeming it intolerable. He affirmed that his administration is committed to safeguarding the lives of ordinary citizens and ensuring justice for victims and their families. The police are actively seeking Mihir Shah, who remains at large after a fatal hit-and-run incident in Worli, with 14 teams assigned to his capture.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

