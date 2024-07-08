Punjab Police Collaborates with NHRC to Combat Drug Abuse in Prisons
Punjab Police and the NHRC held a crucial meeting to discuss anti-drug strategies in prisons. The Enforcement Directorate also made significant arrests in Punjab related to drug trafficking and money laundering under the PMLA Act.
On Monday, Punjab Police convened a critical meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to formulate strategies aimed at combating drug abuse in prisons and disrupting supply chains. The initiative was announced on social media platform X by the official account of DGP Punjab Police, highlighting the participation of Special Monitor NHRC, Rakesh Asthana, IPS (Rtd), and senior officers from Punjab and UT Chandigarh Jails, Police, Social Security, Health, and other departments. The meeting underscored a commitment to prison reforms and ensuring a safer, rehabilitative environment.
In related developments, the Enforcement Directorate apprehended an individual in Punjab's Tarn-Tarn district last Thursday on charges of money laundering derived from drug trafficking. The arrest, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted Skattar Singh alias Laddi. This action follows a series of First Information Reports recorded by Punjab Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Prior to this, a significant search operation was conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 at multiple premises in Punjab. The operation led to the recovery of incriminating documents, narcotic substances, and arms. Further investigation revealed long-term involvement of Skattar Singh's extended family in illicit drug trades, leading to multiple FIRs against them.
Additionally, Punjab Police seized 5 kg of heroin from Ranike village in Amritsar, marking the second such recovery of the day. DGP Gaurav Yadav reported that the total heroin seized from Amritsar in less than a week has reached 27.2 kg.
