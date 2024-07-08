Fact-Finding Committee Probes Illegal Tree Cutting by Delhi Development Authority

A fact-finding committee is set to visit SAARC Chowk, Satbari, Chhattarpur on Tuesday to investigate the illegal cutting of around 1,100 trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena bypassed regulations to authorize the tree felling in the eco-sensitive Ridge zone of the national capital.

"The Fact Finding Committee will visit SAARC Chowk, Satbari, Chhattarpur at 11:30 am to examine the site where approximately 1,100 trees have been illegally cut by DDA," stated AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj on X. Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of implementing poor environmental policies that have contributed to India's bottom-ranked position on the Environmental Performance Index.

The illegal tree cutting comes amid claims by AAP that they are striving to enhance Delhi's green cover, while accusing BJP's LG of ordering the tree felling by flouting rules. Kakkar took a firm stand against BJP, questioning their failure to present any documents in the Supreme Court that justify the tree cutting.

In response to the illegal cutting in Southern Ridge, a three-member Fact Finding Committee has been established, comprising Cabinet Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain. An official meeting on June 26 with Forest Department officers revealed violations of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The Supreme Court has requested an affidavit from the Delhi government by July 11, with the next hearing scheduled for July 12. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had initially sought a report from the Forest Department, but officials claimed medical leave, prompting the formation of the fact-finding committee.

