ISKUR and ILO in Türkiye Launch Rights-Based Job Counselling Training Initiative

To enhance the quality and effectiveness of rights-based job counselling services, the Turkish Employment Agency, ISKUR, has launched a pioneering initiative in cooperation with the ILO Office for Türkiye. This innovative program aims to equip ISKUR job and vocational counsellors with advanced skills in understanding and advocating for job seekers' rights, ensuring a fair and non-discriminatory job-seeking process.

This initiative, part of the ILO Office for Türkiye's broader commitment to fair and equitable employment practices, is poised to make a significant impact. By integrating rights-based principles into counselling services, ISKUR aims to empower job seekers with knowledge of their rights, fostering a more transparent and supportive job market environment. This approach benefits both job seekers and the broader employment landscape.

Key elements of the training include educating counsellors on fundamental labour rights, such as fair wages, safe working conditions, and protection against discrimination. Additionally, counsellors are trained to recognize and address common challenges faced by job seekers, ensuring they receive unbiased and informed guidance.

Standing on the principle that every job seeker deserves fair treatment and the upholding of their rights, this training initiative underscores the ILO's dedication to providing compassionate and effective job counselling services. By adopting this approach, the ILO Office for Türkiye aims to support rights-based job counselling practices, potentially influencing similar initiatives in other services.

The initiative has been met with enthusiasm and optimism from stakeholders, trainers, and trainees, who express confidence in receiving more comprehensive support during their employment journey. The potential for improved job retention rates and satisfaction through the integration of rights-based principles into job counselling is a promising outcome.