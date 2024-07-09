Modi and Putin Cement India-Russia Energy Ties at Rosatom Exhibit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of energy in the cooperation between India and Russia during his visit to the Rosatom Pavilion in Moscow. Accompanied by President Vladimir Putin, he witnessed a photo exhibition on civil nuclear energy and viewed the 'Atomic Symphony,' a model of the VVER-1000 reactor.

The exhibition at Rosatom Pavilion, inaugurated in November 2023 and one of the largest in the field of scientific and technological advancements, highlighted the deep-rooted collaboration between the two nations in peaceful nuclear technology.

Modi also interacted with Indian and Russian students at the pavilion, encouraging them to explore future scientific and technological possibilities. The visit sets the stage for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit between Modi and Putin.

