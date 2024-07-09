Left Menu

India and Russia Unite for Small Tropical Nuclear Power Stations Development

India and Russia are expanding their collaboration in peaceful nuclear technology, with a focus on building small tropical nuclear power stations. During a tour with Prime Minister Modi and President Putin at the Atom Pavilion, Rosatom CEO highlighted deep localisation possibilities. The partnership aims at harnessing nuclear technology for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:28 IST
India and Russia are forging ahead in their collaborative efforts on nuclear technology, focussing on building small tropical nuclear power stations. This was emphasized during a recent tour of the Atom Pavilion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev discussed deep localisation possibilities.

The visit, part of the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, showcased the robust partnership between the two nations in energy cooperation. Modi and Putin explored various exhibits, including the 'Atomic Symphony,' a working model of the VVER-1000 reactor at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in India.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs shared Modi's interaction with Indian and Russian students, highlighting the importance of future scientific and technological collaboration. The event underscored the ongoing efforts to complete six nuclear reactors in Kudankulam by 2027, with further plans for new projects being discussed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

