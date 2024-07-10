Left Menu

100 Live Turtles Confiscated by Uttar Pradesh Police in Major Smuggling Bust

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a smuggler, Bheem, in Ghaziabad with 100 live turtles. The confiscated turtles include protected species. The arrest follows a tip-off and involves the Wildlife Department. The search for an accomplice is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:39 IST
100 Live Turtles Confiscated by Uttar Pradesh Police in Major Smuggling Bust
Representative Photo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Uttar Pradesh Police have confiscated 100 live turtles after arresting a noted smuggler, identified as 38-year-old Bheem from the Ghaziabad district. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Bheem in Geeta Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

The seized turtles included 50 Indian-roofed turtles, 45 black-spotted pond turtles, three Indian Eye Turtles (Schedule-I), and two Indian soft shield turtles (Schedule-I). Bheem was caught on a scooty carrying a large bag from Shakarpur, which led to his identification and arrest.

Further investigation revealed Bheem and his associate, Ravi Bhatnagar, have been involved in the illicit trade of turtles and other banned species for a long time. The operation also focused on involving the Wildlife Department and registering a case under relevant wildlife protection laws. Officials continue to search for co-associate Ravi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024