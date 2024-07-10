100 Live Turtles Confiscated by Uttar Pradesh Police in Major Smuggling Bust

In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Uttar Pradesh Police have confiscated 100 live turtles after arresting a noted smuggler, identified as 38-year-old Bheem from the Ghaziabad district. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Bheem in Geeta Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

The seized turtles included 50 Indian-roofed turtles, 45 black-spotted pond turtles, three Indian Eye Turtles (Schedule-I), and two Indian soft shield turtles (Schedule-I). Bheem was caught on a scooty carrying a large bag from Shakarpur, which led to his identification and arrest.

Further investigation revealed Bheem and his associate, Ravi Bhatnagar, have been involved in the illicit trade of turtles and other banned species for a long time. The operation also focused on involving the Wildlife Department and registering a case under relevant wildlife protection laws. Officials continue to search for co-associate Ravi.

