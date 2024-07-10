Malaysia and Singapore to Finalize Special Economic Zone Pact

Malaysia announced on Wednesday it will seek to finalize plans and sign a comprehensive pact with Singapore by September to develop a special economic zone (SEZ) between the two nations.

Earlier this year, in January, Malaysia and Singapore agreed to establish the SEZ in Malaysia's southern Johor state, adjacent to Singapore, with the goal of attracting investment and easing the flow of goods and people. Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli confirmed that the final pact is set to be signed prior to an annual retreat between the countries' leaders later this year.

"We are confident that we will complete the necessary steps to finalize and sign the agreement by the deadline," Ramli stated at an investment forum for the SEZ. Proposals for the Johor-Singapore SEZ include a passport-free immigration system as well as collaborations on renewable energy and streamlining business approvals.

Johor state authorities have proposed establishing the SEZ in business hub Iskandar Malaysia and the Pengerang district, which hosts Malaysia's extensive oil and gas development complex. Thousands of Malaysians commute daily to Singapore for work and study, leading to frequent congestion on the causeway, one of the world's busiest land crossings.

According to Ramli, the SEZ is poised to serve as a gateway for Western and Eastern investors, including firms from China, to penetrate Southeast Asia. "The JS-SEZ aims to provide the best of both worlds, offering investors the sophistication of Singapore and the cost and resource benefits of Johor," he added.

