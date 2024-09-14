Left Menu

PM Modi Pledges Railway Connectivity and Development Initiatives in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant development plans for Jammu and Kashmir, including railway connectivity from Delhi to Srinagar and increased benefits under the PM Samman Nidhi scheme. He urged citizens to support BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections to ensure continued progress and development.

Updated: 14-09-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:40 IST
PM Modi Pledges Railway Connectivity and Development Initiatives in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of development initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting the economy in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a public meeting in Doda, PM Modi promised a new railway line connecting Delhi to Srinagar via Ramban, which will soon be operational. 'We are connecting the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir by rail,' he stated.

The Prime Minister announced an increase in the PM Samman Nidhi amount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 and revealed plans for free healthcare benefits worth up to Rs 7 lakhs for underprivileged families in the region. 'Jammu and Kashmir is the only region offering such extensive healthcare benefits,' PM Modi noted.

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the BJP's new Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana, which aims to create millions of jobs. He also promised travel allowances for college students and assured that a BJP-led government would grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi urged the community to vote for BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing that their support would ensure a peaceful and prosperous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

