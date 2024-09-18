Delhi Government Pledges Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Following Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families affected by the Karol Bagh building collapse incident, which claimed four lives. She met the injured and the families of the deceased at RML Hospital, assuring them of financial assistance and legal action against the building's owner.

Atishi stated, "People residing in the collapsed building were stuck in the debris. Fifteen to sixteen people were rescued. Some are being treated at RML Hospital, while others are at Lady Hardinge Hospital." She expressed sorrow over the deaths and confirmed compensation for both the deceased and injured.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a statement, noting that the collapse happened around 9 AM in Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh. Rescue operations involved multiple teams, including DFS, NDRF, and MCD. The building's condition during pre-monsoon surveys showed no danger, and no construction activity was ongoing.

Delhi Police reported three deaths and fourteen injuries. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, confirmed the collapse information was received at 9:10 AM. Additional DCP Hukma Ram mentioned that 15 people were rescued, and other authorities reinforced the coordinated rescue response. Atishi instructed the District Magistrate to aid the victims and urged the public to report any potential hazards.

