32nd BWWA Day: Honoring Strength and Celebrating Cultural Heritage in Guwahati

The Border Security Force Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) celebrated its 32nd BWWA Day in Guwahati with vibrant cultural programs and heartfelt tributes to the wives of BSF martyrs. The event highlighted BWWA's efforts in supporting the families of BSF personnel through various initiatives aimed at their welfare and empowerment.

Assam: BSF Wives Welfare Association celebrates BWWA Day at Guwahati Frontier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) celebrated its 32nd BWWA Day with great enthusiasm at the Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati. The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Nidhi Deouskar, Head of BWWA, Guwahati, in the presence of all association members.

The celebration featured a series of vibrant cultural programs that enhanced the festive spirit. Additionally, in a solemn tribute, the wives of BSF martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation were honored for their remarkable strength and courage.

BWWA Head Nidhi Deouskar delivered a speech highlighting the significant role the organization plays in supporting the families of BSF personnel. She emphasized the association's unwavering commitment to the welfare and empowerment of these families through numerous initiatives.

Established in 1992, BWWA aims to promote the welfare of the families of all serving and retired BSF personnel. The association focuses on the rehabilitation of widows, vocational training for economic empowerment, and various charitable missions. Over the years, BWWA has grown into a dedicated non-profit organization that assists spouses of BSF personnel in skill development, education for children, career counseling, health improvements, lifestyle enhancements, and housing for widows.

BWWA continues to work tirelessly toward its mission of strengthening the community, ensuring the well-being of BSF families, and equipping them to face life's challenges with resilience and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

