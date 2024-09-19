16th Finance Commission’s Crucial Assam Tour: Key Meetings, Visits and Wildlife Interaction

The 16th Finance Commission has scheduled a four-day tour to Assam beginning September 25 to engage in crucial discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet, and senior officials about monetary issues facing the state.

According to detailed plans obtained by PTI, the commission will also make a trip to Kaziranga National Park on September 28 for a jeep or elephant safari, even though the park is currently closed to general tourists. The panel arrives in Guwahati on September 25, starting its visit with prayers at Kamakhya temple and a tour of the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meetings with various political parties, rural and urban local bodies, councils, and industry representatives are also slated, including site visits to Dimoria block, Khetri village panchayat, and Tata's upcoming semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. The Finance Commission will deliver its recommendations by October 31, 2025, covering a five-year period starting April 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)