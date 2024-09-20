Left Menu

Father’s Plea for New Investigator in RAU’s IAS Study Circle Drowning Case Dismissed

The Rouse Avenue court rejected a plea by Dalvin Suresh for a new investigator in the case of his son’s drowning at RAU’s IAS Study Circle. The court stated it lacked authority under Section 156(3) CrPC to direct such actions and highlighted ongoing investigations by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Rouse Avenue court dismissed a petition filed by Dalvin Suresh, the father of Nevin Dalvin, who tragically drowned in the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle. Suresh had requested the appointment of a new investigating officer, an investigation by a higher-ranking official, and oversight by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough inquiry into the incident.

The plea was rejected by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Nishant Garg. Garg clarified that the court does not have the jurisdiction under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to instruct the CBI to initiate or supervise investigations, or to change investigating officers. He further mentioned that an earlier order from the Delhi High Court directed the Chief Central Vigilance Commissioner to monitor the CBI's ongoing investigation.

The court noted that the existing investigation already involves significant oversight. A Senior Public Prosecutor confirmed the involvement of the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in monitoring the progress. As such, the reliefs sought by Dalvin Suresh could not be granted, leading to the dismissal of the application. The court underscored that the investigation would be completed promptly as monitored by the CVC. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

