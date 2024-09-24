Railway Employees Arrested for Attempted Train Derailment Near Kim Station

Three railway employees have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to derail a train near Kim railway station by removing fishplates and keys from a railway track. The attempted train derailment incident was thwarted on Saturday, according to the police.

The Western Railway's Vadodara Division reported that unidentified individuals had tampered with the UP line track near Kim station by removing fishplates and keys. The obstruction was promptly cleared, and services resumed. Separately, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials revealed that nine iron rods were discovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track on Monday.

Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar stated that a train was halted after multiple iron rods were found on the Bathinda-Delhi tracks early Sunday morning. The rods were recovered around 3 a.m. Upon discovering the rods, railway officials promptly cleared the tracks, and an FIR was filed against unknown individuals.

"In the morning, the RPF investigated the matter and recovered the rods, subsequently handing it over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) who registered an FIR," said Kumar. He confirmed that a total of nine rods were recovered from the incident site.

"Nine iron rods have been recovered from the spot. The GRP has registered a case against unknown persons, and further investigation is ongoing," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)