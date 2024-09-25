Left Menu

Historic Peace Breakthrough: Over 500 NLFT and ATTF Militants Surrender in Tripura

In a significant development for Northeast India, over 500 militants from NLFT and ATTF have surrendered, returning to the mainstream. The event, held at the 7th Battalion Tripura State Rifle, saw prominent leaders laying down arms, marking a new chapter in the region's peace journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:58 IST
NLFT president Biswa Mohan Debbarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone event for Northeast India, over 500 militants from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have surrendered and returned to the mainstream. The ceremony, presided over by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, marked a historic day in the region's peace efforts.

Key political and security figures praised the move. 'First of all, I would like to thank the Government of India as we celebrate our homecoming ceremony today. I also want to thank the Union Home Ministry, state government, BSF, and other agencies. We are very happy,' said NLFT President Biswa Mohan Debbarma.

Tripura's Chief Minister termed the disarmament and reintegration a major breakthrough, attributing it to efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This event follows a significant peace accord signed in New Delhi. With the laying down of arms by the militants, Tripura looks toward a future free from insurgency and ripe for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

