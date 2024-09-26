Left Menu

Ram temple chief priest seeks 'complete ban' on 'prasad' prepared by external agencies

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:26 IST
  • India

Amid a row over the alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos, the chief priest of Ram temple here on Thursday questioned the purity of ghee being sold nationwide and said 'prasad' should be prepared under supervision of temple priests only.

Acharya Satyendra Das also demanded a ''complete ban'' on prasad prepared by external agencies in all prominent temples and monasteries.

''The controversy over the alleged use of fat and meat in Tirupati Balaji's prasad is escalating across the country. Both seers and devotees are expressing anger and demanding an investigation,'' he said.

In an appeal to all the monasteries and temples in the country, he said, ''Prasad to the deities should be prepared under the temple priests' supervision and only such prasad should be presented to the deities.'' He reiterated the need to inspect the purity of oil and ghee being sold nationwide, alleging an international conspiracy to desecrate the country's monasteries and temples by mixing meat and fat in the offerings.

He also urged the government to conduct strict inspections of the purity of oil and ghee available in the market.

