Bangladeshi Padma Hilsa Arrives in West Bengal, Stirring Enthusiasm Ahead of Durga Puja

The first consignment of Bangladesh's 'Padma Hilsa,' weighing between 45 and 50 tonnes, has arrived in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja, officials announced Friday morning, hailing it as a highly anticipated import.

With an expected total export of 2,420 tonnes of Hilsa to India by October 12, the Bangladeshi interim government has recommenced shipments after a ban imposed in July 2012 was lifted for Durga Puja since 2019. The wholesale price for the prized fish at the Howrah market ranges from Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,600 per kilogram. The shipment crossed the Petrapole-Benapole border to be distributed to markets across Kolkata.

Syed Anwar Maqsood, Secretary of the Howrah Wholesale Fish Market Association, revealed that despite initial delays due to internal issues, the consignment is now being sold in Howrah, Patipukur, Sealdah, and Siliguri. Amid an expected high demand for Hilsa during Durga Puja, prices remain steep but enthusiasts hope for a drop. The import must conclude by October 12, before Bangladesh's fishing ban starts on October 13.

Maqsood also discussed the logistical aspects, noting that wholesale shipments are sent to various Indian states, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi. He extended gratitude to the Bangladesh interim government and expressed hope for a relaxation of the export ban to ensure year-round supply.

