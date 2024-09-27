Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes FIR Against Man Over Settled Hotel Dues

The Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against Mahamed Sharif for unpaid hotel bills, citing the settlement between parties. The order highlighted the low chances of conviction and the unnecessary burden on the court and state. The hotel confirmed the dues were paid, and the case was dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST
Delhi High Court Quashes FIR Against Man Over Settled Hotel Dues
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Mahamed Sharif for the non-payment of outstanding bills to Hotel Leela Palace. The court made this decision after both parties settled the matter amicably, with Sharif clearing his dues, originally leading to the complaint.

Justice Anish Dayal, who reviewed the facts and submissions, emphasized the remote chance of conviction and the unnecessary burden on the court and state resources. "There is no use continuing with proceedings of the present FIR as it would be a misuse of the process of the Court and an unnecessary burden on the State exchequer," Dayal stated in his order from September 26.

The bench also noted that the representative from Hotel Leela Palace, the complainant, had no objection to quashing the FIR following the settlement. Consequently, the FIR and related proceedings have been dismissed, affirming a settlement was reached and all outstanding dues were paid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024