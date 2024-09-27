Delhi High Court Quashes FIR Against Man Over Settled Hotel Dues

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Mahamed Sharif for the non-payment of outstanding bills to Hotel Leela Palace. The court made this decision after both parties settled the matter amicably, with Sharif clearing his dues, originally leading to the complaint.

Justice Anish Dayal, who reviewed the facts and submissions, emphasized the remote chance of conviction and the unnecessary burden on the court and state resources. "There is no use continuing with proceedings of the present FIR as it would be a misuse of the process of the Court and an unnecessary burden on the State exchequer," Dayal stated in his order from September 26.

The bench also noted that the representative from Hotel Leela Palace, the complainant, had no objection to quashing the FIR following the settlement. Consequently, the FIR and related proceedings have been dismissed, affirming a settlement was reached and all outstanding dues were paid.

