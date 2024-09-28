Left Menu

Health Ministry Releases Guidelines on Life Support Withdrawal for Terminally Ill Patients

The Union Health Ministry has issued draft guidelines on withdrawing life support for terminally ill patients. These guidelines emphasize a considered decision by doctors, factoring in medical conditions, prognostic indicators, and patient or surrogate consent. The draft includes criteria for brainstem death, medical opinion, and compliance with Supreme Court procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:48 IST
Health Ministry Releases Guidelines on Life Support Withdrawal for Terminally Ill Patients
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has unveiled draft guidelines for life support withdrawal in terminally ill patients, emphasizing a considered decision by medical professionals based on specific health conditions and the overall prognosis.

The draft outlines four key conditions: declaration of brainstem death per the THOA Act, medical prognostication indicating advanced conditions, patient or surrogate documented informed refusal, and compliance with Supreme Court procedures. Doctors are advised not to initiate life support measures if deemed unlikely to benefit the patient and may cause undue suffering and loss of dignity.

Dr. Asokan, President of IMA, pointed out the stress these guidelines place on doctors, emphasizing the shared responsibility in decision-making. On the other hand, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan highlighted the limited supply of ICU resources, which should cater most to those who could benefit. The guidelines also address DNAR decisions and lawful withdrawal or withholding of life support based on the Supreme Court's principles and ensuring patient dignity and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024