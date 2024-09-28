Health Ministry Releases Guidelines on Life Support Withdrawal for Terminally Ill Patients

The Union Health Ministry has unveiled draft guidelines for life support withdrawal in terminally ill patients, emphasizing a considered decision by medical professionals based on specific health conditions and the overall prognosis.

The draft outlines four key conditions: declaration of brainstem death per the THOA Act, medical prognostication indicating advanced conditions, patient or surrogate documented informed refusal, and compliance with Supreme Court procedures. Doctors are advised not to initiate life support measures if deemed unlikely to benefit the patient and may cause undue suffering and loss of dignity.

Dr. Asokan, President of IMA, pointed out the stress these guidelines place on doctors, emphasizing the shared responsibility in decision-making. On the other hand, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan highlighted the limited supply of ICU resources, which should cater most to those who could benefit. The guidelines also address DNAR decisions and lawful withdrawal or withholding of life support based on the Supreme Court's principles and ensuring patient dignity and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)