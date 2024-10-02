UN Expert Condemns Arrest of Migrant Rights Defenders Amid Growing Hostility in Tunisia

The recent arrest of migrant rights defenders in Tunisia, coupled with a surge in hate speech and smear campaigns, signals a worrying decline in the country's commitment to human rights, according to UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor.

"It is appalling to hear official statements accusing those who assist migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees of being traitors and foreign agents," said Lawlor. She emphasized that such rhetoric fosters fear and stigmatization, which could lead to the suspension of crucial, life-saving activities for vulnerable groups, particularly migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

The arrests followed a meeting in early May between the interior ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, and Italy to address irregular migration. Shortly after, Tunisian authorities expelled hundreds of migrants, including women and children, from the country. This crackdown included the arrest of Abderrazek Krimi and Mustafa Djemali, leaders of the Tunisian Refugee Council (TRC), who were interrogated over foreign funding and accused of illegally sheltering migrants.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has criticized organizations assisting migrants, alleging that many are "foreign agents" receiving large sums of money from abroad. This has sparked a media campaign framing migrant shelters as threats to national security.

Lawlor denounced the detainment of the TRC leaders as a violation of international human rights conventions and urged the Tunisian government to release them. She called on authorities to ensure a safe environment for human rights defenders and to halt the ongoing smear campaigns against those aiding migrants.

"Migrant rights defenders take huge risks to support internationally recognized rights," she stressed, adding that Tunisia must uphold its international obligations.