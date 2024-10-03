Left Menu

Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions and U.S. Economic Data

MSCI's global equities index fell slightly as the dollar rose and oil prices adjusted due to U.S. economic data and concerns over Middle East tensions following Iran's missile attack on Israel. U.S. President Joe Biden urged a proportional Israeli response, while economic indicators showed a stable U.S. labor market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:19 IST
Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions and U.S. Economic Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MSCI's global equities index dipped slightly on Wednesday, with the dollar rising and oil prices retracting earlier gains. Investors processed U.S. economic data while eagerly awaiting Israel's response to Iran's missile attack.

Oil prices increased amid fears of heightened Middle East tensions disrupting oil supplies but were capped by a significant rise in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israel to respond proportionally to Iran's missile strikes.

U.S. labor market data revealed stronger-than-expected private payroll growth, lifting longer-dated Treasury yields. Wall Street experienced minor gains, while the dollar reached a three-week high against the euro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024