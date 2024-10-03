Teenagers Target Delhi Doctor in Shock Hospital Shooting

In a shocking incident at NIMA Hospital in Delhi's Jaitpur area, a Unani doctor was fatally shot by two teenagers, authorities reported on Thursday. The doctor, Javed Akhtar, was approached by the teens, who sought medical attention before turning the visit into a fatal encounter.

According to police, the incident occurred when the young suspects, seeking treatment for an injury, requested an appointment with Dr. Akhtar at the hospital. After entering his cabin, the teenagers opened fire, killing the doctor, and swiftly fled the scene. All the events unfolded around 1 am, as confirmed by hospital staff members.

Investigation teams from the District Crime Unit and forensics specialists quickly arrived at the location. Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage and pursuing a search for the still-at-large suspects, aged between 16 and 17. Initial findings suggest the killing was deliberate and unprovoked, raising concerns of a targeted assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)