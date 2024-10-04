Supreme Court to Decide on Nuclear Waste Storage Licensing Authority
The U.S. Supreme Court will review a ruling that challenges the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This follows appeals by the Biden administration and a company with a license for a Texas facility, facing opposition from Texas, New Mexico, and oil industry interests.
In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to rule on whether the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has the legal authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities. This comes after a lower court decision that abruptly overturned decades of established practice, leading to appeals from both the Biden administration and a nuclear storage company.
The controversy centers on a license granted to Interim Storage Partners for a facility in western Texas, a decision contested by the states of Texas and New Mexico due to environmental concerns, along with opposition from significant oil industry players. The Supreme Court, now holding a 6-3 conservative majority, will hear arguments during its new term.
The challenge stems from differing interpretations of federal law. While two appeals courts upheld the NRC's licensing power, the 5th Circuit Court sided with plaintiffs, stating that the NRC overstepped its bounds under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. The outcome could have widespread implications for the nuclear energy sector across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
