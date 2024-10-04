Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Transgender Councillor's Fake Caste Certificate Case

Delhi's Rohini Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Transgender MCD Councillor Bobi Kinner, accused of using a fake caste certificate in the 2022 MCD election. The court highlighted the need for custodial interrogation, citing potential involvement of multiple individuals in the issuance of the certificate.

Updated: 04-10-2024 22:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Bobi Kinner, a transgender MCD Councillor, faced a setback as Delhi's Rohini District Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The court's decision comes amid allegations of her involvement in a fake caste certificate case, which purportedly played a crucial role in her candidacy for the 2022 MCD elections.

Officials allege that Bobi utilized the fraudulent certificate to participate in the election for a reserved seat in Sultanpuri ward. Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar concluded that Kinner's custodial interrogation is warranted to uncover the entire network potentially implicated in this forgery. The judge cited the involvement of multiple parties, possibly including government officials, in the issuance of the caste certificate.

The legal proceedings reveal that the initial application for the caste certificate included blurred and illegible documents, prompting suspicions of a broader network's involvement. The court indicated that Bobi Kinner had not fully cooperated with the investigation despite interim protection from arrest, emphasizing the necessity of custodial interrogation to restore transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Latest News

