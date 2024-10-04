Controversy Surrounds Transgender Councillor's Fake Caste Certificate Case

In a significant legal development, Bobi Kinner, a transgender MCD Councillor, faced a setback as Delhi's Rohini District Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The court's decision comes amid allegations of her involvement in a fake caste certificate case, which purportedly played a crucial role in her candidacy for the 2022 MCD elections.

Officials allege that Bobi utilized the fraudulent certificate to participate in the election for a reserved seat in Sultanpuri ward. Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar concluded that Kinner's custodial interrogation is warranted to uncover the entire network potentially implicated in this forgery. The judge cited the involvement of multiple parties, possibly including government officials, in the issuance of the caste certificate.

The legal proceedings reveal that the initial application for the caste certificate included blurred and illegible documents, prompting suspicions of a broader network's involvement. The court indicated that Bobi Kinner had not fully cooperated with the investigation despite interim protection from arrest, emphasizing the necessity of custodial interrogation to restore transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

