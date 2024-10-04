Karnataka's Channapatna to Witness Rs 300 Crore Development Boost
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced significant development initiatives in Channapatna, with an allocation of Rs 2-5 crore per Panchayat. A total of Rs 300 crore will be invested in the region, including housing and infrastructure projects. An FIR has been filed against prominent political figures for alleged extortion.
In a significant announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed on Friday that the government will allocate Rs 2-5 crore to each Panchayat in Channapatna taluk for development projects. Speaking during the launch of numerous initiatives, Shivakumar highlighted the government's commitment to investing Rs 300 crore in the region. This will include the sanctioning and distribution of 5000 houses, with each Panchayat set to receive 100-150 homes. Infrastructure projects, such as canal development and tank reservoirs, are also underway.
When questioned about the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bye-elections, Shivakumar stated that the candidate decision remains pending. He urged party workers to support the party assuming his candidacy. Meanwhile, Shivakumar refrained from commenting on the FIR against Kumaraswamy for alleged extortion, citing his busy schedule with the Dasara festival.
Highlighting the cultural celebrations, Shivakumar emphasized the illuminating decorations of Mysuru for Dasara, inviting people across the state to partake in the festivities. An FIR has been lodged against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda over alleged extortion charges, filed by businessman Vijay Tata with allegations of a Rs 50 crore demand and threats.
