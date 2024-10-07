Left Menu

SAPS Pilot Lt. Col. Kgothatso Khunou Wins Top Honors at Forty Under 40 Awards

"We are immensely proud of both our pilots who were nominated in the aviation category of the Forty Under 40 Awards. This highlights the pockets of excellence that exist in the SAPS," said Masemola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST
Khunou, the first female chief helicopter pilot in the SAPS Airwing in the Free State, is one of just 17 female pilots in the SAPS nationwide. Image Credit:

Lieutenant Colonel Kgothatso Khunou of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has earned national recognition by winning the top award in the aviation category at the prestigious Forty Under 40 Awards. This award celebrates young achievers under 40 across various industries. Khunou's outstanding achievement was commended by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who praised her as a shining example of excellence within the SAPS.

Khunou, the first female chief helicopter pilot in the SAPS Airwing in the Free State, is one of just 17 female pilots in the SAPS nationwide. Her award marks a significant achievement for her and the organization.

The Forty Under 40 Awards ceremony took place on October 5, in Ekurhuleni, with Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga delivering the keynote address. Khunou was nominated alongside Captain Zeldah Ntuli, a fixed-wing pilot based at Wonderboom Airport, both of whom represent the SAPS Airwing division.

Originally from Rustenburg, Khunou describes herself as a "village girl" whose career in aviation was unplanned. She initially aspired to pursue a career in science, holding a National Diploma in Biotechnology. Overcoming her fear of flying, Khunou embraced an unexpected scholarship opportunity to become a commercial helicopter pilot, leading her to join the SAPS in 2014 as a junior pilot.

Currently, Khunou is completing a Diploma in Management (Aviation), while her daily duties involve providing air support to ground units, assisting in search and rescue missions, and tracking dangerous criminals. Her dedication to both aviation and law enforcement has made her an inspiration within the SAPS.  

Latest News

