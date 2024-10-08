Govt Temporarily Extends Overseas Licence Validity to Address Driver Test Backlog

The New Zealand Government is implementing further measures to address the prolonged wait times for driver licence tests by temporarily extending the period that overseas licence holders can drive on their foreign licences from 12 months to 18 months, Minister of Transport Simeon Brown announced.

The decision comes as a response to mounting pressure on the driver licensing system, which has been grappling with overwhelming demand since the previous government removed fees for re-sitting both theory and practical driver tests. This policy change significantly increased the volume of applications, contributing to delays and creating a backlog of more than 70,000 people waiting to sit practical driver tests. Some applicants were left waiting over 60 days for a test slot.

"The Government has taken several actions to reduce wait times, and while progress is being made, there is still more work to be done. Average wait times for a full driver licence test have come down to 35 days, and 46 days for a restricted driver licence test," said Minister Brown. "However, we are still above our target, which is to have 90% of practical tests taken within 30 days of booking."

One factor that has exacerbated the delays is the surge in overseas licence conversions, which have outpaced domestic licence applications since November last year. To help ease the strain on testing officers and allow the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to process the backlog, Cabinet has agreed to extend the validity of overseas licences from 12 months to 18 months starting in November 2024. The extension will apply to those driving on their foreign licences from their last entry into New Zealand, giving them more time before they are required to convert to a New Zealand driver licence. This temporary measure will remain in place for two years before reverting to the 12-month period.

"By extending the time people can drive on their overseas licences, we can alleviate some of the immediate demand on testing officers and help clear the backlog faster," Minister Brown said. "This builds on the other actions the Government has taken to address the issue."

To further support these efforts, the Government has introduced additional measures, including:

Limiting free re-sits for Class 1 driver licence tests to one per applicant.

Implementing a mandatory 10-day stand-down period for individuals who fail a theory test twice on the same day.

Removing free re-sits for overseas licence conversions.

Recruiting 52 new Driver Testing Officers, with an additional 19 temporary officers, to increase the number of tests conducted weekly.

Minister Brown emphasized the importance of these changes, stating, "Getting a driver licence is a critical milestone in a person's life, supporting road safety and providing access to employment opportunities. We are committed to ensuring that people can sit their licence test without facing undue delays."

The new extension for overseas licences will require changes to the driver licensing rules, and these adjustments will take effect from November 2024. The government will review the impact of these measures over the two-year period before deciding whether to revert to the 12-month requirement.

The measures aim to strike a balance between reducing the backlog of tests while ensuring that the process remains fair and efficient for all applicants—domestic and international alike.