Scindia Family Honors Tradition with Vijayadashmi Rituals in Gwalior

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his son performed traditional Vijayadashmi rituals at Gorkhi Devghar in Gwalior, honoring their family deity. Scindia emphasized the festival's significance as a symbol of truth and justice, calling on citizens to contribute to national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:07 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his son performing puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside his son Mahanaryaman Scindia, donned royal attire as they performed traditional prayers at Gorkhi Devghar in Gwalior on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. The event took place at a 150-year-old temple of the Scindia royal family, situated in the Maharaj Bada area, following long-standing custom.

In observance of the festival's traditions, the Scindias worshipped their Kuldevi, the family's revered deity, while performing the Shastra Puja. Minister Scindia extended his festive greetings to the people, highlighting the day as a symbol of truth's triumph and urging citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation's development.

'I extend my heartiest greetings to the state's people and the entire country. Vijayadashmi signifies the triumph of justice, inspiring us to contribute towards regional and national progress,' Scindia told reporters. Meanwhile, similar observances, including a Shastra Puja, occurred at the police line in Ujjain, participated by public representatives and administrative officers.

The festival, also known as Dussehra, marks the culmination of Navaratri and occurs on the tenth day of Ashvin, according to the Hindu calendar. Celebrated in September or October, it commemorates the legendary defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama and paves the way for Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

