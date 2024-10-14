Left Menu

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Urges Prepaid Electricity Customers to Update Meters Before Nov 2024 Deadline

The municipality initiated the update process in April 2022, aiming to replace old KNR1 meters with the new KNR2 system in a phased rollout.

Updated: 14-10-2024 20:18 IST
Electricity and Energy Portfolio Head, Zanele Sikawuti, praised customers for their cooperation, noting that more than 146,921 meters have been successfully updated.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Over 146,000 Meters Updated, 169,000 Still Pending as Expiry Approaches

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has called on prepaid electricity customers to update their meters before the expiration deadline of 24 November 2024. The municipality initiated the update process in April 2022, aiming to replace old KNR1 meters with the new KNR2 system in a phased rollout.

Electricity and Energy Portfolio Head, Zanele Sikawuti, praised customers for their cooperation, noting that more than 146,921 meters have been successfully updated. However, with over 169,868 meters still requiring updates—including those that have been tampered with, damaged, or are faulty—Sikawuti urged the remaining customers to act swiftly.

The municipality has employed several strategies, including door-to-door visits, call center support, and an intensified communication campaign, to encourage residents to update their meters. Between 9 September and 4 October 2024, a total of 1,263 meters were updated.

Sikawuti emphasized the importance of updating meters before the deadline to avoid service disruptions. "After the deadline, residents may still be able to purchase electricity, but outdated meters will not accept the tokens," she warned. She assured residents that the municipality is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and that minimal disruption is expected for those who comply before the November deadline.

To facilitate the process, ward councillors have been informed about the scheduling of visits, and Sikawuti urged residents to grant municipal teams access to their properties. She acknowledged challenges related to access but stressed that the teams are clearly identified as municipal workers.

Residents and business owners with prepaid electricity meters are encouraged to cooperate and update their systems promptly to avoid any future inconveniences.

 

