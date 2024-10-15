DWS Forms New Structure to Address Land Issues at Hartbeespoort Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation has established a new structure aimed at addressing state-owned land usage and promoting a healthy ecosystem at the Hartbeespoort Dam. This initiative comes in response to a series of racial tensions involving land occupiers in the area, located in the Madibeng Local Municipality of the North West province.

The engagement was led by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on Monday, where various stakeholders, including business owners, state institutions, and civil society representatives, convened to discuss the ongoing challenges at the dam.

New Structure and Stakeholder Engagement

The newly formed structure will be co-led by the Deputy Minister and the North West Premier or a designated representative. It will include business owners operating near the state-owned land, civil society organizations, community representatives, provincial and local government officials, and traditional leaders.

The Hartbeespoort Dam has long served as a hub for business, tourism, and socio-economic activities. However, recent racial tensions have highlighted the need for dialogue and collaborative solutions. During the meeting, stakeholders expressed their concerns and perspectives, leading to a mutual agreement to create a structure focused on fostering co-existence and economic growth among the various parties involved.

Commitment to Peace and Economic Growth

Deputy Minister Mahlobo condemned the violence inflicted on some business owners and their properties and called for law enforcement agencies to take action against the perpetrators. He expressed optimism about the new structure's potential to foster peace and collaboration among stakeholders.

“We have had a fruitful meeting with different views from people with different backgrounds, but there was a subsequent agreement to establish a structure that will deal decisively with the issues raised during the deliberations. This dam can become a beacon of hope for many by bringing prosperity and reflecting a unified, democratic country,” Mahlobo stated.

Lease Agreements and Policy Framework

The Deputy Minister also addressed the contentious issue of lease agreements concerning the state-owned land around the dam. Many business owners have long occupied this land under informal arrangements, with some holding 99-year leases that lacked proper documentation and state authorization.

In response, the Department developed a Lease Policy finalized in 2020 to fill gaps in the management of leases and guide the process. A Lease Committee was established to assess and recommend lease applications for approval. Between 2020 and 2022, four lease agreements for recreational purposes were approved, each lasting between five and nine years and 11 months.

To further streamline the leasing process and ensure transparency, the Department has issued an Expressions of Interest (EOI) to both private and public entities interested in leasing state-owned land or gaining access rights to state dams. The EOI aims to provide equal opportunity to all applicants while addressing public concerns about the leasing process's transparency, fairness, and competitiveness.

Mahlobo highlighted the importance of ensuring that the leasing process benefits all stakeholders and fosters sustainable development around the Hartbeespoort Dam. The newly established structure is expected to hold its first meeting early next month, paving the way for ongoing dialogue and collaboration among all parties involved.