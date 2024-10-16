ILO and IOM Publish Reports on Labour Market Recovery Efforts in Türkiye Following 2023 Earthquakes

In a collaborative initiative to assess the labour markets in the wake of the devastating February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have released significant research reports. Supported by the UK Government Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), the project includes a Household Survey conducted with IOM’s technical support, alongside two other studies by ILO Türkiye: the Tracer Study and the Enterprise Survey.

These reports provide essential insights by focusing on both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the labour market in the earthquake-affected regions. Their goal is to inform sustainable, inclusive, rights-based, and gender-sensitive recovery strategies.

Recognizing the severe impact of the earthquakes on local labour markets, the ILO and IOM conducted the Household Survey between November 2023 and April 2024 to evaluate the current state of living and working conditions of earthquake survivors. The survey focused on key areas such as Adıyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya, revealing a high displacement rate of 55.2% in Hatay's city center, among other significant findings. The research offers data-driven policy recommendations to guide recovery efforts and enhance labour market conditions.

The Tracer Study, conducted by the ILO, complemented the Household Survey by providing in-depth qualitative data on the experiences of earthquake survivors who migrated to provinces like Ankara and Adana. This study, with a focus on psycho-social factors, aims to support policies that facilitate the integration of displaced individuals into new labour markets while enabling their eventual return to their home regions.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise Survey evaluated the recovery of businesses in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, and Malatya, analyzing the challenges and progress of businesses in rebuilding their operations post-earthquake.

Together, these studies form a comprehensive evidence base that will aid policymakers in designing effective labour market recovery strategies in Türkiye's earthquake-affected regions.