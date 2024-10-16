Left Menu

Unveiling the Plot: The Intricate Conspiracy Behind Baba Siddique's Assassination

In a chilling case, NCP leader Baba Siddique was assassinated in Mumbai, prompting Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde to vow justice. Police investigations reveal a sophisticated months-long conspiracy involving multiple accused, financial transactions, and digital communications. Four suspects are in custody, with three still on the run.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized a firm stance against crime, asserting that those responsible will face justice. "No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Shinde declared on Wednesday.

The former Maharashtra Minister was fatally shot near his Nirmal Nagar office, succumbing to injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Siddique's funeral was held with full state honors in Mumbai on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police detailed the elaborate conspiracy to murder Siddique, revealing it began three months prior in Pune. The police have recorded over 15 statements as part of the investigation, exposing a network involving financial exchanges and digital communication among the accused.

Harish, the fourth suspect apprehended, acted as an intermediary. The plot allegedly involved financial transactions amounting to Rs 2 lakh from suspects Praveen and Shubham Lonkar to shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, facilitated by Harish. Police also disclosed the use of social media for planning the assassination.

The accused shooters reportedly learned their skills via YouTube. Thus far, four suspects have been arrested, while three remain elusive as law enforcement continues their manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

