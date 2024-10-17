Left Menu

Global Call for Demining Aid in Ukraine: A $34.6 Billion Mission

Ukraine, the world's most mined nation, seeks global assistance for clearing landmines and unexploded bombs, a vital step for resuming agriculture and returning millions of displaced citizens. A Switzerland-led conference with 50 countries is working to secure funding for the $34.6 billion initiative emphasizing new demining technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:56 IST
Global Call for Demining Aid in Ukraine: A $34.6 Billion Mission
Ukraine's military Image Credit:

Ukraine's plea for international aid took center stage at a conference in Switzerland on Thursday, as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlighted the critical need for assistance in clearing landmines and unexploded bombs. The nation, labeled as the most mined globally, faces the daunting task of demining up to a quarter of its land.

Hosted by Switzerland, the event saw participation from 50 nations, aiming to boost funding for Ukraine's demining efforts, projected to cost $34.6 billion. Emphasized as essential for revitalizing agriculture and repatriating millions of displaced citizens, the clearance effort is urgent, said Shmyhal, who urged for increased global support, especially in training 10,000 deminers and developing demining machines.

The conference highlights cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered robots and drones for more efficient demining. The United Nations Development Programme has already made strides, reducing the contaminated area significantly. As front-line zones remain ineligible for humanitarian demining, Ukraine's army continues to oversee clearances in those regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024