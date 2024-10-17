Global Call for Demining Aid in Ukraine: A $34.6 Billion Mission

Ukraine's plea for international aid took center stage at a conference in Switzerland on Thursday, as Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlighted the critical need for assistance in clearing landmines and unexploded bombs. The nation, labeled as the most mined globally, faces the daunting task of demining up to a quarter of its land.

Hosted by Switzerland, the event saw participation from 50 nations, aiming to boost funding for Ukraine's demining efforts, projected to cost $34.6 billion. Emphasized as essential for revitalizing agriculture and repatriating millions of displaced citizens, the clearance effort is urgent, said Shmyhal, who urged for increased global support, especially in training 10,000 deminers and developing demining machines.

The conference highlights cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered robots and drones for more efficient demining. The United Nations Development Programme has already made strides, reducing the contaminated area significantly. As front-line zones remain ineligible for humanitarian demining, Ukraine's army continues to oversee clearances in those regions.

