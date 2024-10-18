Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indian and Japanese Armies Bolster Defence Bonds

General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Japan underscores a commitment to deepen defence cooperation. Meeting with top military leaders, he explored training methodologies and bilateral ties. Joint efforts focus on peace and security, with emphasis on maritime collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and involvement in the QUAD alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:55 IST
Army Chief Gen Dwivedi meets with Lieutenant General Yasuyuki Kodama. (Photo: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
During a four-day visit to Japan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi engaged with key military figures to strengthen bilateral defence ties. His itinerary included a visit to the Fuji School, where he met Lieutenant General Yasuyuki Kodama and reviewed the curriculum focused on areas such as Information and Armoured Warfare.

The General participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ichigaya Memorial, paid homage to Japan's fallen self-defence force members, and received a Guard of Honour. Strategic discussions were held with General Yasunori Morishita and other military leaders, aiming to enhance cooperation and commitment towards global peace and security.

The Chief of Army Staff also interacted with Japan's Defence Minister and discussed expanding defence and maritime collaboration, particularly within the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations, part of the QUAD alliance, reiterated their dedication to multilateral naval exercises and deepening strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

