Strengthening Ties: Indian and Japanese Armies Bolster Defence Bonds

During a four-day visit to Japan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi engaged with key military figures to strengthen bilateral defence ties. His itinerary included a visit to the Fuji School, where he met Lieutenant General Yasuyuki Kodama and reviewed the curriculum focused on areas such as Information and Armoured Warfare.

The General participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ichigaya Memorial, paid homage to Japan's fallen self-defence force members, and received a Guard of Honour. Strategic discussions were held with General Yasunori Morishita and other military leaders, aiming to enhance cooperation and commitment towards global peace and security.

The Chief of Army Staff also interacted with Japan's Defence Minister and discussed expanding defence and maritime collaboration, particularly within the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations, part of the QUAD alliance, reiterated their dedication to multilateral naval exercises and deepening strategic partnerships.

