Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Strategic Acquisition: A Move Towards Transformative Growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio, a strategic move aligning with its customer-centric growth focus. The transaction, expected to complete in three months, follows regulatory scrutiny on the unsecured loans market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:32 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Strategic Acquisition: A Move Towards Transformative Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank has unveiled plans to acquire the Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio of Standard Chartered Bank for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition falls under the category of "standard advances" and is anticipated to be finalized within three months, according to a statement from the bank.

This acquisition is labeled by Kotak as a "high-quality loan book" and is seen as part of the bank's strategy to enhance its scale and foster customer-centric growth. The deal reflects a similar move by Citi, which sold its retail business to Axis Bank, a rival of Kotak, two years earlier.

The acquisition occurs amid heightened regulatory caution regarding unsecured loans, such as personal loans, and increased risk weights intended to curtail excessive growth in such portfolios. Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price rose slightly on the BSE, closing at Rs 1,869.80.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024