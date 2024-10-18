Kotak Mahindra Bank's Strategic Acquisition: A Move Towards Transformative Growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank has unveiled plans to acquire the Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio of Standard Chartered Bank for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition falls under the category of "standard advances" and is anticipated to be finalized within three months, according to a statement from the bank.

This acquisition is labeled by Kotak as a "high-quality loan book" and is seen as part of the bank's strategy to enhance its scale and foster customer-centric growth. The deal reflects a similar move by Citi, which sold its retail business to Axis Bank, a rival of Kotak, two years earlier.

The acquisition occurs amid heightened regulatory caution regarding unsecured loans, such as personal loans, and increased risk weights intended to curtail excessive growth in such portfolios. Kotak Mahindra Bank's share price rose slightly on the BSE, closing at Rs 1,869.80.

(With inputs from agencies.)